Roughhouse Brewing to celebrate 4th anniversary

Roughhouse Brewing will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a special all-day party, and a collaborative beer release on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are so proud to celebrate four years in business,” Roughhouse owner Alexandra Pasternak said. “After all the unexpected challenges the last year or two have brought, we are ready to welcome in a new year with our customers and continue to serve as a community gathering spot to relax and connect.”

The special collaboration beer with Dallas’ Vector brewing is called Smoke Rings, and is a smoked dark lager with cocoa nibs. This beer is available on draft and in 16 ounce four packs to go, and is 6% alcohol by volume.

The Roughhouse anniversary celebration will also feature live music by the Jesse Stratton Trio from 12 to 3 p.m. and Kathleen Turner Overdrive from 4 to 7 p.m. During the event, Roughhouse will have Workschip Screenprinters onsite turning out custom Graham Franciose anniversary art T-shirts.

In addition to the entertainment, the full food and drink menu will be available as well as an outdoor beverage tent.

“This year we are releasing a special collaboration lager with Vector Brewing and have a solid music lineup to check out,” Pasternak said. “You can expect to enjoy a great plate of food, a refreshing beverage and we even scheduled some unseasonably warm weather.”

To learn more about beer, food and events at Roughhouse Brewing, visit the website at roughhousebrewing.com.