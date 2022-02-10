Ryan’s Leukemia Fight Fundraiser

A fundraiser will be held for 3-year-old Ryan Neilson on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2-7 p.m. at the Best Budget Inn San Marcos - 903 South Interstate 35.

Neilson was diagnosed with Leukemia in December of 2021 and has been at Texas Children’s medical in Houston since. Grilled barbecue chicken, rice, beans, potato salad and bread plates will be sold for $9. Canned drinks will also be sold for $1. Information about buying tickets can be found on the facebook event page: https://bit.ly/35TWVgu. Those who are not able to attend the fundraiser can donate to the cause at https://gofund.me/17f7f74b. Updates on Neilson can be found at https://bit.ly/3HHyvot.