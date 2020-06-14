Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

An historic photograph ofa Juneteenth or Emancipation Day celebration held on June 19, 1900 in "East Woods" on East 24th Street in Austin. Public domain photo

Article Image Alt Text

Team Puttin' in Work came in first place for Fajitas in the Juneteenth Foundation's 2019 Charity BBQ Cook-Off. Daily Record file photo by Ashley Martinez

San Marcos Juneteenth celebrations

Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:00am

The Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. (JFI) and the Dunbar Heritage Association (DHA) have revamped their annual citywide Juneteenth celebrations this year in order to celebrate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in America. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers, led by Major ...

