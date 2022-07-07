Texas Pecan growers gather for 2022 conference in San Marcos

Pecan growers from Texas and around the world will soon gather in San Marcos.

The Texas Pecan Growers Association will host the 101st annual conference and trade show, the biggest industry event across the state, at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel Spa & Conference Center from July 10 to 13.

“Pecan growers, just like many farmers, are facing a lot of challenges. The Texas Pecan Growers Association works to assist them in producing Texas’ native nut,” says Blair Krebs, Executive Director of TPGA. “The TPGA conference and trade show is the once-a-year opportunity for pecan growers from every region of the state to meet and share their successes and challenges.”

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar will give welcoming remarks to kick off the event’s educational program. The conference also features an orchard tour at both a native and improved variety orchard, a trade show full of equipment, and time for growers to share their knowledge about their businesses.

“TPGA would like to thank all of our speakers, including U.S. Rep. Cuellar, for providing insight to Texas Pecan Growers,” says Krebs. “We are excited to finish this year’s conference with a special orchard tour highlighting both native and improved pecans grown in Texas.”

In addition to learning about best farming practices, conference attendees will receive updates from several industry groups, attend networking events, mingle with product and service providers, and fundraise for research and advocacy projects.

For more info or to register visit: https://tpga.org/tpga-events/