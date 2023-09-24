Texas State Department of Theatre, Dance presents ‘She Kills Monsters’

Texas State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.

Under the direction of Jerry Ruiz, She Kills Monsters dashes to the Texas State stage in late September. The story follows an average woman, Agnes Evans, as she leaves her family’s home following the death of sister Tilly. While packing, Agnes discovers a Dungeons & Dragons module written by Tilly, and to feel closer to her sister, she begins to play.

Rolling the dice, Agnes is catapulted into a journey of discovery and action packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. As she delves deeper into her quest, the fantasy world and reality begin to collide and intertwine amid Agnes's search to connect with Tilly, and she realizes how much of her sister she never knew.

This dramatic comedy is the perfect opener for the exciting 2023-2024 theatrical season at Texas State University.

She Kills Monsters will be presented from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. Tickets are $20 for the public, $10 for Texas State Students, and $13 for groups larger than 10 people. Purchase tickets online at txstatepresents. com.