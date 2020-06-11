The Texas Travel Alliance launches the 'Life’s Better in a State of Travel' campaign

The Texas Travel Alliance — formerly TTIA — in conjunction with the Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (TACVB) and The Atkins Group has launched a campaign to encourage Texans to start dreaming and planning to travel Texas when stay-at-home restrictions are lifted and it is safe to begin venturing outside again.

The Life's Better in a State of Travel Economic Recovery Campaign is an effort to promote travel within Texas when the time is right and help lift the travel industry and the state economy as economic recovery efforts begin.

“We believe now is the time to begin talking about traveling again, dreaming of the places in Texas you want to see, and start planning for that first trip,” said Texas Travel Alliance President and CEO Dan Decker. “Texas is an expansive state and offers something for everyone to experience from beaches to mountains, small towns to large cities, historic sites and state parks, cuisine of every kind, live music, museums, zoos, aquariums, and everything in between. 'Life’s Better in a State of Travel' isn’t just a slogan, but a call to join our efforts to rebuild the Texas economy. Join us.”

The travel industry encompasses hotels, restaurants, airlines and airports, attractions, destinations and many more businesses that create more than 1.2 million jobs in Texas, according to the Texas Travel Alliance. But the industry as a whole is experiencing significant losses during the pandemic and many of the 60,000 small businesses in the industry have closed their doors and been forced to furlough or lay off employees.

The travel industry has long been an economic driver for the Texas economy. It is among the largest export industries in the state, second only to oil and gas, and a significant contributor to oil and gas tax revenues as well as sales tax, hotel occupancy tax, auto rentals, alcoholic beverage tax and others, according to data from the Texas Governor's Office.

Travel spending in Texas also helps to lower the overall tax bill for every Texas household. In 2018, due to travel spending in Texas, each Texas household paid $740 less in taxes, according to the Office of the Governor. The Texas Travel Alliance said the coronavirus pandemic is having an impact across the state economy and will be felt at the local and state level. For example, the week of Feb. 1, travel spending in Texas was $1.39 billion, an increase of 3 percent year-over-year. For the week of April 11, travel spending in Texas was down to $260 million, an 83 percent decline year over year, as tracked by U.S. Travel & Tourism Economics. In 2018, according to data from the Governor’s Office of Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, a total of $80.3 billion in direct travel spending was recorded in Texas by travelers to and within Texas. That travel spending generated $4.5 billion in state taxes and $3 billion in local taxes.

The San Antonio Zoo recently reopened to the public with health guidlines for visitors and staff. Above, a Galapagos Tortoisse at the San Antonio Zoo. Photo by Roberto Bolaños/CC BY 2.0

With tax revenue projections dramatically down, and predictions of massive state budget shortfalls, the Texas Travel Alliance said that the travel industry in Texas can help play a significant role in spurring the state's economic recovery forward.

"If the recovery begins to take hold in June or before, a strong, full summer season (June, July, and August) will allow the travel industry to fully contribute tax revenues at the state and local level," a press release said. "Travel will boost gasoline tax revenues. Summer camps will employ thousands of Texans and offer programming to thousands of children needing a sense of normalcy again in their lives, while providing parents the chance to return to work. Hotels will contribute tax revenues at the state and local level. Airlines and airports will generate revenue into the state’s economy. Attractions, restaurants and retail establishments will be able to serve customers once again and contribute to the state’s economic recovery."

Steve Atkins, CEO of the The Atkins Group, said the travel industry can help put Texans back to work, boost much needed tax revenues and help drive our economic recovery.

“We’ve worked with Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) and travel-related associations across the state for over 50 years because we love the work we do together. That’s why we’ve worked with the Texas Travel Alliance and TACVB to develop a campaign focused on bridging the gap between this moment in time to the point where recovery begins," Atkins said. "We’ve created this campaign in such a way that it gets to the heart of our locals and visitors, and gets them thinking about the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re here to partner in rebuilding tourism in Texas. We know that 'Life is Better in a State of Travel.'”

Texas Travel Alliance is a nonprofit organization made up of businesses, organizations, associations and individuals. For more information about the Texas Travel Alliance, visit TTIA's website.