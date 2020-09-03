Three Six General set to host grand opening

Three Six General butcher shop, located at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12, is set to host a grand opening on Saturday.

Three Six General began at the farmers' markets in Austin. Currently, it vends at seven area markets between San Antonio, Austin and the Hill Country.

Three Six General prepares all of its food for Roughhouse Brewery and wholesale to Farmhouse Delivery.

“We are thrilled to have opened our very own retail location in San Marcos,” Three Six General said in a statement. “We specialize in local sourcing, whole animal butchery, curing and smoking meats. We have an array of fresh cut meats, cheeses, charcuterie, local veg and prepared foods, in addition to pantry items prepared by many of our vendor friends from the farmers' markets. We look forward to being a staple in the San Marcos area, where you can find your favorite items consistently stocked alongside new and exciting items weekly.”

Saturday’s grand opening will feature barbecue, and Roughhouse Brewery will be pouring beer from around 1-4 p.m. Three Six General is encouraging folks to do a little shopping with the store and then go enjoy the brewery just a few minutes into the Hill Country.

Three Six General operates 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.