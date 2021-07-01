Two more felting workshops coming to Price Center

Local artisan and educator Marti Swanson will return to the Price Center with two more Felting Workshops this summer following the success of her May classes.

Wet Felting and Needle Felting will be offered July 14 and August 4, respectively. Each course is an introductory session that teaches the basics of the technique and allows participants to leave with a completed piece of personal art. The details and registration information for each class follows.

Wet Felt Vessel - July 14

Introduction to wet felting with a resist. Learn the basics of wet felting, layout of wool, embellishments and more to create a unique piece of art. Wet felting is a physical process that involves the wetting and agitation of wool fibers to create a piece of fabric. Wet felting on a resist allows for making 3D sculptural pieces. It takes a bit of effort, but the results are always stunning!

Class: $75 — Level: Beginner/ Duration 3 hours

*Students should bring an old bath towel and empty plastic bottle with screw cap.

Link for registration - https://www.martiswansonartisan.com/event-details/wet-felt-vessel-class-2

Needle Felt Pumpkins - August 4

Create your own pumpkin patch!

Learn the basics of 3D needle felting and soft sculpting to craft a wonderful Fall pumpkin from wool.

Students will learn to custom blend colors to create mini rolags and incorporate building techniques around a well-constructed core.

Class $50 — Level: Beginner-Intermediate / Duration: 3 hours

Link for registration - https://www.martiswansonartisan.com/event-details/needle-felt-pumpkins

Swanson has been teaching felting arts since 2017. She is a member of the Fiber Artist of San Antonio and currently serves as a Board Member of the Seguin Art League. She has two works on display in the current art show at the Price Center and additional works on display at the San Marcos Art Center. You can learn more about her and see other examples of her work @ martiswansonartisan.com.

The Price Center is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit community and event venue that is currently open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays. Evening and weekend hours are determined by private event. For more information, please call 512-392-2900, stop by the Center at 222 W. San Antonio St., or visit price-center.org or Facebook @ Price Center & Garden.

Information provided by the Price Center