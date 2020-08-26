With TXST students back in town, remember to support local businesses

Last month, a study from SmartAsset ranked San Marcos as one of the most financially impacted college towns in the nation due to COVID-19. With college students out of town, the study states a potential for a major loss in revenue. There’s some definite truth to that.

Since March, San Marcos businesses have been hit hard. Business owners have missed seeing students in the community, and in their stores. This week that all changed, and local shop owners are seeing a ray of hope.

If the extra traffic around town didn’t tip you off, Texas State University has welcomed students back to campus. I know some in the community are worried about this, but Texas State University has put forth a roadmap to keep both the Bobcat family and the San Marcos community safe.

Our businesses depend on students. Talking with one downtown restaurant owner about the impact of Texas State students being back, he said it’s like night and day. He has seen a 60% bump in sales in the last week, which allows his business to be profitable once again.

Now, even though things are moving in the right direction, our small businesses still need a lot of help. If you can, continue to shop local, and together we can bring life back to our business community.