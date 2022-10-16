U.S. Navy Band Commodores to perform in San Marcos, Nov. 8

The United States Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble will perform a free concert Nov. 8 at San Marcos High School auditorium, 2601 Rattler Rd., at 7:30 p.m. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public, though ticket reservations are encouraged. For the most up-todate ticket information, visit the Navy Band’s website at navyband.navy.mil As part of the Commodores 2022 national tour, this concert is a family- friendly event, connecting members of the community to their Navy. The performance will include an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, exciting jazz vocal arrangements and fresh new instrumental music written specifically for the Commodores of today.

As the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, the Commodores have been performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for 50 years. Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world. The Commodores’ mission includes public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials.

Article submitted