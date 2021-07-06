VFW Post 3413 feeds veterans, community

On Saturday, June 26, VFW Auxiliary to Post #3413, along with VFW members, Veteran Service Officers, the Hays County Food Bank and community volunteers held a grocery distribution to those needing assistance. This is the tenth month that a distribution has occurred. Eighteen families consisting of 42 family members were served, with total volunteer time reaching 34 hours.

VFW Post 3413 extends thanks to the team that comes together each month to provide this relief for veterans and the San Marcos Community.

Laura Davis acted as the chairperson for the food drive, Dorothy Cook and Commander Stephanie Brown also assisted.

The Auxiliary was recently recognized at the Texas State VFW Convention, with awards for veterans and family support, Outstanding Support for a mobile food bank, as well as best program and outstanding support of a statewide project.

VFW Post 3413 would like to congratulate of the volunteers who made this a successful endeavor.