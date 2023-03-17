WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

With the St. Patrick’s Day holiday today, several bars and restaurants sponsoring activities that are all things green. Beyond the farewell to the Gray Horse Saloon, which plans for a blow out celebration to close the bar tonight, Sean Patrick's is going all out for their Irish holiday. It is a two-day block party with plenty of activities throughout both Friday and Saturday.

Families with a few days left in Spring Break may want to pursue some of the other events happening in the community this weekend.

There is a social “walk and talk” event set for Saturday, March 18, meant to encourage youth with social anxieties and cognitive disabilities to move forward on a journey of self-advocacy finding courage in overcoming anxieties and stigmas. The walk this weekend is one of a series of once a week walks in March in observance of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Unless there is bad weather, the walks will take place, according to organizers. This is an all ages family friendly event.

The walk is from noon to 1:30 p.m. and those who wish to participate should head to the San Marcos Plaza Park at 206 North C. M. Allen Parkway.

The San Marcos Public Library at 625 E. Hopkins St., is sponsoring a Star Teens event. Teens are invited to come in and decorate book end to be placed on display in the teen books section. For teens wishing to participate, applications are available. Those who do participate receive a school-accepted hour of volunteer service. The event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

For those wishing to celebrate the end of this break in the outdoors, why not head out to Ringtail Ridge Natural Area for a 3-mile hike. All hikers and guests must be vaccinated to participate. The area is located off Old Ranch Road 12 (Moore St.) and turning right onto a gravel road between Dakota Ranch Apartments and Crestwood Center. Follow this gravel or dirt road for a quarter of a mile until you reach the big oak and parking lot behind the apartments. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a leash. Remember that for novice hikers, there are elevation changes of 50 to 150 feet. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

A second fresh air opportunity is the San Marcos City Walk from the River Recharge Natural Area on Sunday, March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. Located at N. Bishop St., those wishing to hike for a brisk 4-5 miles in the newest of the city’s parks will enjoy trails and the nearby neighborhood.