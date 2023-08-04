WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Southside Community Center and Methodist Healthcare Ministries will host its Back to School Bash on the center’s grounds located at 518 S. Guadalupe St. This event, which is co-sponsored by Texas Preparatory School - San Marcos, will feature free haircuts, bookbags and school supplies, as well as complimentary food and drinks and a special gift distribution. If you happen to be out for the Farmer’s Market on The Square, grab some fresh produce, some pastries and a cup of coffee from the Coffee Bar, then head down to Southside Community Center to support local families getting ready for the 2023-2024 school year. Southside encourages those with school-aged children to arrive early because supplies will be available in limited quantities.

Later in the evening, Wake the Dead Coffeehouse will host its monthly Abracadavar Witches’ Market starting at 5 p.m. In addition to locally-made art and jewelry, this weekend’s market will feature sweets such as candy apples, caramel apples, cakesicles, dipped oreos, pretzel rods and rice crispy treats: perfect to put us in the mood for fall, which I promise is coming and hopefully soon.