WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

TRINKETS TO TREASURE
Unlike Shannon, who has expertise in crafting silver jewelry, my skills in this area are non-existent. What I do have, though, are old jewelry boxes filled with decades of old as me costume jewelry in a variety of states of repair. Well, just in the nick of artistic time, the Studio San Martian is sponsoring a Jewelry Workshop from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday. The event has a cost of $30 and is open to all ages. Limited supplies are included in the cost to attend, but those signing up are asked to bring personal bead stashes and old and broken jewelry to turn into something new and usable or gift-able. It is not too early to start thinking about holiday presents. Taking sentimental pieces out of a dusty old box and transforming them with a handwritten message that tells the recipient how you brought it back to life and why you did it for them, is more than just a gesture of generosity. The Studio San Martian is located at 1904 Ranch Road 12 #108.
GOING ON THE RUN
Why not start your Saturday off with some sweat, or maybe with this heat, I should say more sweat. The 10th Annual Rattler 5K run, hosted by the San Marcos High School Air Force JROTC, will be happening bright and early at 8 a.m., so it might be early enough to avoid an end-of-summer heat stroke–please hydrate well regardless.
After you work on that summer bod, head over to the Meadows Center where a fun, family event to end summer with a splash will be occurring between 10 a.m. to 3. p.m. There will be vendors, fun games and summer themed crafts. After the meadows center, head to the Lion’s Club so you can cool off with a relaxing float of the San Marcos River while supporting your community; All of the proceeds from the Lion’s Club tube rental business goes directly back to San Marcos youth, so it’s a float you can feel good about. Temperatures this weekend are still expected to be in the range 0f 103-105 degrees so go cool off and give a lift to the community as well.
NATURE'S FIREWORKS
Why are space rocks tastier than earth rocks? Because they’re a little meteor … Speaking of meteors, this weekend marks the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower, the Northern Hemisphere’s most reliable opportunity for viewing “shooting stars.” The Austin Astronomical Society will host a public star party at Pedernales Falls State Park from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Festivities take place at the Pedernales Falls Star Theater. Though the party itself is free, registration is required and entry to the park is $6 for ages 13 and up. For more information, email outreach@austinastro. org. To view the Perseids, drive out to the nearest dark sky destination–Dripping Springs and Blanco are both International Dark Sky communities–from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., look toward the constellation of Perseus and enjoy. The Perseids are a long-running meteor shower, tapering off at the beginning of September, but this weekend’s peak promises around 50 to 75 “shooting stars” per hour. This weekend welcomes the 13th Annual Johnnie Jam on Saturday at Cheatham Street Warehouse. Music cranks up at 4 p.m. featuring Sin Nombre, Intergalactic Space Corps, Lit Up, Steel Hawk, Undercover Killas and headliner, Stealing Blue. This charity event is $15 per person or $25 a couple. The Johnnie Jam supports the Johnnie T. Rosales Memorial Scholarship, that has provided awards since 2010 to San Marcos High School graduating seniors pursuing post-high school studies. Visit johnniejam.org/ for more information.