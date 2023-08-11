WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

GOING ON THE RUN

Why not start your Saturday off with some sweat, or maybe with this heat, I should say more sweat. The 10th Annual Rattler 5K run, hosted by the San Marcos High School Air Force JROTC, will be happening bright and early at 8 a.m., so it might be early enough to avoid an end-of-summer heat stroke–please hydrate well regardless.

After you work on that summer bod, head over to the Meadows Center where a fun, family event to end summer with a splash will be occurring between 10 a.m. to 3. p.m. There will be vendors, fun games and summer themed crafts. After the meadows center, head to the Lion’s Club so you can cool off with a relaxing float of the San Marcos River while supporting your community; All of the proceeds from the Lion’s Club tube rental business goes directly back to San Marcos youth, so it’s a float you can feel good about. Temperatures this weekend are still expected to be in the range 0f 103-105 degrees so go cool off and give a lift to the community as well.