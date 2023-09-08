WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

EARTH AND SKY

In recent weeks, the Daily Record has featured a series of stories highlighting conservation efforts that affect clean air and water, and the preservation of lands in Central Texas. How fitting then to take some time to celebrate these by way of a unique Fall concert. On Sunday, I plan to head to the Purgatory Creek Chorale’s Fall Concert: earth and sky. The concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church of San Marcos, 410 W. Hutchison St. Organizers promise that the music on this day will transport the listener to a place where the mind may wander 'through realms to learn more about ourselves and each other.' I have not seen a list for what might be on the program, but with weather forecasters predicting that there may actually be a cold front heading our way in the imminent future, I certainly think spending some time on a Sunday in a church listening to the music of the heavens may be just the right ticket to bring some calm to the unrelenting sun and a break in the heat. Recently, while driving home, the radio station played portions of The Planets, Op. 32–the seven-movement orchestral suite by the English composer Gustav Holst. If that doesn't put you in the mood for more music, few things will. For my money, I am team Mars and Jupiter when it comes to music of the universe, but I think I will love whatever Purgatory Creek Chorale has on its plate. Tickets are donation-based and on as a “pay what you can” basis. Suggested ticket prices are $15, $25, or $50 for general admission and $5 for students.