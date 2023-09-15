WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

HISS A GOOD TIME: SNAKEFESSST
While I hope everyone will find some time to perhaps head to Wimberley on Sunday for the U.S. Constitution program with some of the state's leading historical experts. That starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Wimberley VFW Hall, 401 Jacobs Well Road. But for a zoologically cool time on Saturday, I highly recommend getting the family together and head over to the Snakefessst at the San Marcos Discovery Center, 430 Riverside Drive. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Native Texas snakes are courtesy of Ryan Collister. Molly Hays will offer music ala snake, and there will be lectures, walks, photo ops and entertainment. Here visitors will have an opportunity to gain knowledge and to spend some quality time getting to know snakes that reside naturally in our neck of the Texas woods. There are so many that are not venomous and a few that are, so it is good to be able to tell the difference. My Upstate New York snakes were mostly of the gentler variety and lived quite peacefully in the back stone wall. In Missouri, a six-foot-long black snake and I had a tete-a-tete and it won. For those of us in Hays County, though, we need to be able to support the snakes that are so much a part of our own unique habitat, rather than fearing them or hurting them unnecessarily. The event is free.
PRIDE WITH MONTANA SAND
If you’ve never been out to Savage’s at The Junction in Wimberley, this weekend might just be the perfect time for a first visit. On Friday night, celebrate Pride with Montana Sand from 7 - 10 p.m., then stick around for late night karaoke until 2 a.m. The kitchen is open until 1:30 a.m. with a late night menu available after 11 p.m. Savage’s boasts comfortable, breezy outdoor seating perfect for catching some sunset rays. Try their Bacon Bleu Burger with a Sweet & Savage margarita — jalapeno and prickly pear — with a basket of sweet potato fries on the side. For more information on the Wimberley Pride March visit wimberleypride.org.
On Sunday at 6 p.m., the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band will have its 4th opening season concert, “Summer & Sea” at The Price Center. The concert will feature a selection of music to evoke the joy and excitement of a seaside summer. In order to pique listeners’ curiosity, titles of the songs to be performed are being withheld. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged to attend this free event. Contact the Price Center & Garden for details at 512-392-2900.