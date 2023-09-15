WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

PRIDE WITH MONTANA SAND

If you’ve never been out to Savage’s at The Junction in Wimberley, this weekend might just be the perfect time for a first visit. On Friday night, celebrate Pride with Montana Sand from 7 - 10 p.m., then stick around for late night karaoke until 2 a.m. The kitchen is open until 1:30 a.m. with a late night menu available after 11 p.m. Savage’s boasts comfortable, breezy outdoor seating perfect for catching some sunset rays. Try their Bacon Bleu Burger with a Sweet & Savage margarita — jalapeno and prickly pear — with a basket of sweet potato fries on the side. For more information on the Wimberley Pride March visit wimberleypride.org.

On Sunday at 6 p.m., the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band will have its 4th opening season concert, “Summer & Sea” at The Price Center. The concert will feature a selection of music to evoke the joy and excitement of a seaside summer. In order to pique listeners’ curiosity, titles of the songs to be performed are being withheld. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged to attend this free event. Contact the Price Center & Garden for details at 512-392-2900.