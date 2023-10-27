WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

SHIVERING IN ANTI–CIPATION

'I Would Like, If I May, To Take You On A Strange Journey,' - Rocky Horror Picture Show.

I love the cult classic, which has all the elements of fine entertainment: cross dressing, singing and scantily clad humans finding their sexuality. This Saturday, Starlet Burlesque presents their annual live performance of the Rocky Horror Picture show— a film from 1975 that stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. The show will be hosted by Gabe Cortez, a local comedian, and one of my good friends. If you have never seen a live rendition of the film, then you are in for a treat. You can bring your own props or purchase prop bags at the event and Rocky costumes are encouraged. There will be audience participation requested, so don’t be shy. Table reservations are available for parties of two, four and six, and reserved seating is limited so hop on that. Doors open at 11 p.m., and the show starts at midnight. It is $10 for 21 and over and $15 for 18 and over. Learn more and get your tickets at this link eventbrite.com/e/rocky-horrorpicture- show-tickets-733464009597.