WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

HALLOWEEN TREATS OVER TRICKS
Over the weekend and on to Halloween on Tuesday, there are many places to take children for costume wearing and candy gathering. For example, one can never have too much of the San Marcos Mermaids and this Saturday, they are hosting their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat [of course, tails] event at Roughhouse Brewing, located at 680 Oakwood Loop. There is plenty of free parking and the event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. People are encouraged to dress in costume and all ages are welcome to come to this family-friendly event that will showcase a skeleton scavenger hunt [not certain, what this will 'en-tail']. Food and drink will be available at the event but organizers recommend that those planning to attend arrive early. Proceeds from this event will benefit the San Marcos River Foundation and staff will be on site at the event to share why that is a worthy plan. Mermaids will be decked out with themes of their own at each vehicle. Remember, this is also Homecoming Weekend for Texas State University–the Bobcats are just one win away from being bowl eligible and they face Troy from Alabama. I know I will be watching that game and cheering them on.
SHIVERING IN ANTI–CIPATION
'I Would Like, If I May, To Take You On A Strange Journey,' - Rocky Horror Picture Show.
I love the cult classic, which has all the elements of fine entertainment: cross dressing, singing and scantily clad humans finding their sexuality. This Saturday, Starlet Burlesque presents their annual live performance of the Rocky Horror Picture show— a film from 1975 that stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. The show will be hosted by Gabe Cortez, a local comedian, and one of my good friends. If you have never seen a live rendition of the film, then you are in for a treat. You can bring your own props or purchase prop bags at the event and Rocky costumes are encouraged. There will be audience participation requested, so don’t be shy. Table reservations are available for parties of two, four and six, and reserved seating is limited so hop on that. Doors open at 11 p.m., and the show starts at midnight. It is $10 for 21 and over and $15 for 18 and over. Learn more and get your tickets at this link eventbrite.com/e/rocky-horrorpicture- show-tickets-733464009597.
VOLUMES OF FUN AT BOOK SALE
Autumn has finally begun to fall, so if you feel yourself yearning to huddle up under a blanket with a thick book and a cup of cocoa, the post-summer self care is well earned. To help us out with this craving, the San Marcos Public Library is holding its Fall Book Sale Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Hardback books are $2. Paperbacks are $1. They even have antique and collectible books, which will be priced as marked. If you don’t make it out on Friday, don’t fret. Remaining books on Saturday are half price, and then on Sunday, you can get a whole bag of books for $5 (and the library will provide the bag). SMPL accepts credit cards, cash and checks.
On Saturday, get cultural recharge with “Inner Visions - The Art of Blas Lopez” from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos. A full-time professional artist based in San Antonio, Lopez’s work features vibrant and colorful depictions of Chicano people as resilient, resourceful, proud, beautiful and persevering. View his artwork online at dailypaintworks.com/artists/blas-lopez-11529/ artwork and in person at Centro, located at 211 Lee St.