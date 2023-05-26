WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

CLASSIC CARS
For those of us who love old cars–probably because we remember the day they rolled off the assembly line, Zelick's Classic Car Meet is a perfect way to spend a Sunday. Held the fourth Sunday of the month, cars of vintage worth will be out at the 336 W. Hopkins St. location to enjoy and peruse. The car event starts at 2 p.m. and I am looking forward to asking the enthusiasts what they recommend in color schemes for painting an old Camaro. Live music follows at 5 p.m. Happy holidays to all of you.
MEMORIAL DAY
Memorial Day is particularly important to me, as I have two grandparents that are veterans. My maternal step-grandfather was actually shot down while flying a jet in Vietnam rendering him paralyzed from the waist down. My paternal grandfather was nothing short of a bad ass as well. He was a naval commander in WWII when his ship was hit by a kamikaze. The ship was sinking, and he swam to the bottom to retrieve secret codes which led to him being honored with a bronze star medal for his heroism. So, this event is technically not during the weekend, but since everyone will be getting a four day weekend, I think it counts. At 10 a.m. on Monday at the Hays County Veterans Memorial located at 450 East Hopkins Street, veterans and community members will recite the names of all Hays County veterans who were killed in battle since WWI. The San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC will be doing a color and flag performance as well. Come celebrate the men and women who risked their lives to make sure that we could live ours.
WAKE THE DEAD COFFEEHOUSE
Fifteen years ago, Wake the Dead Coffeehouse opened its spider-webbed doors to the neighborhood off old Ranch Road 12. With its wicked strong coffee and quirky decor, the coffeehouse quickly became a favorite haunt for regulars from in-town and on campus.
More than just a place for caffeine, Wake the Dead is a community hub where people gather to study, listen to music, experience art, films and comedy, or sit outside beneath the skeleton’s shadow to enjoy local pastries, breakfast tacos, wine, beer and of course, coffee. Shout out to Jumping Mouse.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse has held a special place in my heart since it opened on May 28, 2008. It’s where our writer’s group met to write every Sunday for a full decade, from which three whole novels eventually grew to publication. Wake the Dead is a place that fosters community, creativity, acceptance and home.
To celebrate, this Sunday Wake the Dead will hold a special event for the community that has sprung up around it. Owner Julie Balkman encourages everyone to drop by between 12 - 6 p.m. for food catered by Steger’s Chiffonade, a keg of Fireman’s 4, live music by Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice, Unsurpassed Profit, Wezmer, Kinder, Kuvu, True Summit and Attic Ted. There will also be a chance to win some cool prizes. Hope to see you there.