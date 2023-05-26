WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

WAKE THE DEAD COFFEEHOUSE

Fifteen years ago, Wake the Dead Coffeehouse opened its spider-webbed doors to the neighborhood off old Ranch Road 12. With its wicked strong coffee and quirky decor, the coffeehouse quickly became a favorite haunt for regulars from in-town and on campus.

More than just a place for caffeine, Wake the Dead is a community hub where people gather to study, listen to music, experience art, films and comedy, or sit outside beneath the skeleton’s shadow to enjoy local pastries, breakfast tacos, wine, beer and of course, coffee. Shout out to Jumping Mouse.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse has held a special place in my heart since it opened on May 28, 2008. It’s where our writer’s group met to write every Sunday for a full decade, from which three whole novels eventually grew to publication. Wake the Dead is a place that fosters community, creativity, acceptance and home.

To celebrate, this Sunday Wake the Dead will hold a special event for the community that has sprung up around it. Owner Julie Balkman encourages everyone to drop by between 12 - 6 p.m. for food catered by Steger’s Chiffonade, a keg of Fireman’s 4, live music by Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice, Unsurpassed Profit, Wezmer, Kinder, Kuvu, True Summit and Attic Ted. There will also be a chance to win some cool prizes. Hope to see you there.