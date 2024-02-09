WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Valentine’s Day has never been one that my wife and I celebrated with any sort of grand pomp and circumstance. Our tradition became a walk through H-E-B to splurge on whatever type of specialty food we want to eat before dancing in the kitchen all night to the sizzle and pop of a cast iron skillet. It may be steak and shrimp or possibly even a lobster tail. Anything is on the menu.

Now that I’ve got two young daughters, I feel part of my responsibility is setting an example early on of how I feel they should be treated. I want my girls to grow up with the expectation of how a gentleman should act, and Valentine’s Day is one opportunity to try and set that expectation.

Last year, I took my oldest to the Me and My Guy Dance put on by the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department at the Activity Center. It is a semi-formal event for what Charlotte now calls our “fancy date.” It’s a reason to dress up a little bit, go out for a nice dinner and then dance to your heart’s content. While the dance offered plenty of opportunity to show her a few spins around the floor, my favorite parts were the sillier songs where young ladies and their designated guy end up out on the floor with a hand under each arm doing the most obnoxious Chicken Dance or Macarena possible. It was a great time. The only problem I’ll have is we had so much fun last year there is no way my youngest would let me get away with leaving her behind. It looks like I’ll be pulling double duty on the dance floor this weekend.

Importantly, there is no registration the day of event. Get tickets at sanmarcostx.gov/goparks by noon today for Saturday night’s Me and My Guy Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.