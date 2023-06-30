WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

Start Saturday off with some history with La Sociedad Mutualista Cuauhtémoc as the dance hall commemorates its 81 years in operation with the unveiling of its historical marker. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at 1100 Patton Street. Event coordinators encourage members of the community to bring photos and mementos to share with one another. Pan dulce and coffee will be served. Once the heat of the day has waned, Wake the Dead Coffee House will host its monthly Abracadavar Witches’ Market on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. The outdoor market takes place in the shady courtyard and features jewelry, candles, clothes, art, divination and magical tools from local vendors and artisans. After the market, head up Ranch Road 12 to Roughhouse Brewing for their annual Independence Day fireworks show. Arrive early to get a good spot for viewing and grab a drink and food while you wait. The show begins at 9 p.m.