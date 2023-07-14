WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

MEDITATE AND DRAW
I’m a naturally anxious individual and use meditation and mindfulness techniques daily to keep my cool and progress through my daily tasks without a nervous breakdown. As we all know, life can be difficult these days, what with everyone walking around slightly unhinged in this post-COVID world. If you need to take the edge off, I have a recommendation for you. There will be a Zen Ink Drawing Therapeutic Art Class from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Price Center. Relax the mind and body by learning to meditate as you draw repeated patterns. The class is held by Designs by Lettie, and there will be 16 different patterns to choose from. The class is $20 and includes one micro pigment ink pen, drawing paper and a handout with patterns to choose from. The space is limited so reserve your space here eventbrite.com/e/zen-ink-drawingtherapeutic- art-class-tickets-658150394547.
Once you’ve released all your negative thinking, enjoy an outing-without social anxiety-by walking over to Davenport and having one of their delicious cocktails. That is sure to take your relaxation to the next level. Drink responsibly, folks.
SPONGEBOB'S BIRTHDAY
This weekend at The Porch, they’re asking the question to which every Millennial knows the answer: “Are you ready kids?” If your response is, “Aye, aye, captain,” then they have an event for you. Doors open at 9 p.m. for SpongeBob’s Birthday Party, featuring music by Maddie & The Deadnames and Social Dissonance. Come celebrate the guy who lives in a pineapple under the sea with tiki-themed cocktails, SpongeBob episodes on the protector and a costume contest for the best Bikini Bottom citizen, which is the name of SpongeBob's fictional underwater city. Be sure to use your imagination. Plus, this party has free cake, but don’t let Mr. Krabs find out. Music starts at 10 p.m. There’s a $5 cover charge for 21 and up; $10 cover for 18+.
On Saturday, Austin’s own Monte Montgomery will take the Cheatham Street Warehouse stage. Named one of the Top 50 All-Time Greatest Guitar Players by Guitar Player Magazine, As a singer-songwriter, Montgomery blends bluesy acoustic guitar with a classic singing voice to create a truly Texas sound. This 18+ show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at cheathamstreet.com/.