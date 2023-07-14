WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

MEDITATE AND DRAW

I’m a naturally anxious individual and use meditation and mindfulness techniques daily to keep my cool and progress through my daily tasks without a nervous breakdown. As we all know, life can be difficult these days, what with everyone walking around slightly unhinged in this post-COVID world. If you need to take the edge off, I have a recommendation for you. There will be a Zen Ink Drawing Therapeutic Art Class from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Price Center. Relax the mind and body by learning to meditate as you draw repeated patterns. The class is held by Designs by Lettie, and there will be 16 different patterns to choose from. The class is $20 and includes one micro pigment ink pen, drawing paper and a handout with patterns to choose from. The space is limited so reserve your space here eventbrite.com/e/zen-ink-drawingtherapeutic- art-class-tickets-658150394547.

Once you’ve released all your negative thinking, enjoy an outing-without social anxiety-by walking over to Davenport and having one of their delicious cocktails. That is sure to take your relaxation to the next level. Drink responsibly, folks.