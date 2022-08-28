Wheels-N-Deals to host square dance open house

Wheel-N-Deals Square Dance Club will host an open house Sept. 6 from 7 to 8 p.m. where attendees will receive an introduction to square dancing.

The Open House will be held at the VFW Post 3413, 1701 Hunter Road, San Marcos.

Square-dance lessons begin Sept. 13 and continue weekly through mid-December from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the same location. People of all ages are encouraged to join in this healthy pastime in a smokeand alcohol-free environment.

Attendees should dress comfortably. The donation for the duration of the lessons is $50 for adults. Children ages 10-17 are free with enrolled parent.

This is a dance class for people new to square dancing. All one needs to know is left from your right and move as directed by the caller. Each move is simple and does not require any prior dance experience.

Wheel-N-Deals Square Dance club has been dancing in San Marcos for 51 years. In 1991, Texas joined 18 other states in naming square dance as the official state folk dance. This form of dance is enjoyed worldwide and called in English. Square dancers can travel the world and encounter square dancing in many countries, including Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

There is strong scientific evidence that a dance-based exercise program can improve aerobic power, muscle endurance of the lower extremities, muscle strength of the lower extremities, flexibility of the lower extremities, static balance, dynamic balance and agility, and gait speed. Dancing is especially beneficial in improving the health and fitness of people beyond other types of exercise.

Dancing’s benefits also extend to mental health. Dance move sequences improve listening skills as well as enhance cognitive performance.

Line dances, two-steps, waltzes, and so much more are offered at the club. It’s a social event where people will meet others who are energetic and motivated to have fun.

For more information, visit the website wheeln- deals.org/ where further information is provided.

Article submitted by the Wheel-N-Deals Square Dance Club