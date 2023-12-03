Wimberley Community Chorus to present winter concerts starting Dec. 8

The Wimberley Community Chorus presents its 2023 winter concert, “Holiday Classics” on Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. in Avey Hall of the Chapel in the Hills, 14601 RR12, Wimberley.

Under the direction of Jay Martin and with Karla Cruz as the accompanist, the concert celebrates the winter season with the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays. Musical selections include mid-century classics such as “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Sleigh Ride.” The concert will also feature more tonal selections such as “Glow” by Eric Whitacre and “Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind.” The lyrical and expressive Hanukkah song “One Light” will feature the men’s voices while women will sing “Winter Wonderland.”

Martin and Cruz have collaborated for years at Canyon High School, learning their choirs to consistently earn superior ratings in UIL competitions. The Wimberley Community Chorus began in 1980 with Rich Howe and Mary Geumple. The chorus holds three concert season each year with performances in the spring, two on the Fourth of July and three fall performances. The chorus sings for several community organizations throughout the year.

For more information about this free concert and the Wimberley Community Chorus, visit wimberleycommunitychorus. org.