Wimberley Players present ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ by Oscar Wilde

The comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest” opens on the Wimberley Players stage Feb. 24 and runs through March 19. Written by Oscar Wilde, the play exposes the absurdity of Victorian norms when two gentlemen lead double lives for the sake of living and loving their way. Their comic ruse provokes difficulties for themselves and their ladies, delivered with Wilde’s classic wit and charm.

In short, Jack is in love with Gwendolyn who thinks his name is Earnest. Jack is trying to keep his ward, Cecily — who lives at his country estate — away from his best friend, Algernon. Jack tells Cecily that his frequent trips to London are to visit with his friend, Earnest. Meanwhile, Algernon is determined to find out who Jack is hiding in the country and sneaks off to the estate where he introduces himself to Cecily as Earnest. Gwendolyn suspects a rival in the country and promptly sneaks away unchaperoned to visit her Earnest in the country. The two young women think they are in love with the same Earnest. The only person who really knows who Earnest is, but does not know she knows, is Cecily’s governess. The confusion of mistaken identity, hidden secrets and the pursuit of love are brought to a delightful conclusion that still surprises audiences today.

Jack is played by Siddharth Kumar, recently seen on the WP stage in “Clue.” The role of Gwendolyn is played by Rebecca Woods, recently seen in “Romeo and Juliet.” Cecily Cardew is played by Emily-Ann Patterson. Acting in the role of Algernon is William Windle, also recently seen in “Romeo and Juliet.” Michael Harelick plays Merriman and Sabrina Bruce plays the role of Miss Prism. Lady Bracknell is played by Mary Jane Windle, who appeared in “A Lion in Winter.” Danny Mosier, a veteran of many Wimberley Players productions, plays the roles of Lane and Rev. Canon Chasuble.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” is directed by Whitney Marlett, with scenic and lighting design by Todd Martin, costume design Susan Blankenship, and sound design by Dylan Brynes. The show’s producer is Cara Mosier.

Feb. 24 – March 19

Four weekends; 12 performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m..

Reserved seating $22; Student tickets $18 with ID. All prices include fees.

Tickets are available at Wimberley-Players.org or by phone at 512-8470575.

The Wimberley Players are located at 450 Old Kyle Road, Wimberley.