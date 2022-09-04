Wimberley Players present Romeo & Juliet opening Sept. 16

“Romeo & Juliet” by William Shakespeare opens on the Wimberley Players stage Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 9. Set in America in the late 1960s, two teenagers from feuding families unexpectedly find love. But is love enough to keep them together?

Several actors who have previously appeared on the Playhouse stage are returning to join the “Romeo & Juliet” cast including, Lettie Dyer as Juliet, Melinda Ellisor as Queen Eleanor, Ronald Lessane as Lord Capulet and Peter, Rebecca Wood as Lady Capulet, Roxanne Strobel as the Nurse and Goneril, Mark Webster as Lord Montague, Kristen Hardin-Sigler as Lady Montague and Greg Dew as Friar Lawrence.

Making their debut with The Wimberley Players are Sam Beeson as Romeo, Yancy Bohana as Mercutio, Caroline Williams as Bianca, William Donavan as Benvolio and County Paris, Patrick Sebastian as Tybalt and Guy Martin as Sampson.

Directed by Trish Rigdon, the characters have been adapted to provide more opportunities for women to act in a Shakespearean production. The character of Prince Escalus became Queen Eleanor; Romeo’s page Balthasar became Bianca; and Gregory became Goneril. The director also shortened the play but assures that the classic story is fully represented. Rigdon’s previous experience includes serving as associate director to Sir Peter Hall, founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company for four years.

Rounding out the creative team is the director’s longtime collaborator and husband Kevin Rigdon as scenic and lighting designer. Other collaborators include costume designer Kristin Knipp; Bridget Cook, hair and makeup designer; Phillip Owen, sound designer; and Dylan Brynes, associate sound designer.

Sept. 16 – Oct. 9

Four weekends; 12 Performances, both Live and Streaming Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Individual reserved seating is $22 or $30; Student tickets are $18 or $20 with ID. Prices include all fees.

Live online streaming prices begin at $22 or $30 with Broadway on Demand Live and streaming Tickets are available at WimberleyPlayers.org or by phone 512-847-0575 The Wimberley Players is located at 450 Old Kyle Road, five blocks east of the Wimberley Square.

Article submitted by Wimberley Players