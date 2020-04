Last week we went to Canada, today we’ll go to someplace a little closer, Colorado. A Resource Recycling newsletter article recently started with this statement: “With a local landfill nearing capacity, one mid-sized city in the Rocky Mountain region is planning for the future of its waste management system — and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!