Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Shannon West

Shannon West

WORDS AND WARES

Fri, 09/22/2023 - 5:00am
Friday, September 22, 2023

I own a small business called Shannon Makes Jewelry, in which I make and sell sterling silver jewelry. I use different techniques like fabrication and wax casting—using a torch. All that to say that Saturday I will be selling my stuff at the Mermaid Festival downtown. I am the fourth booth down on LBJ Street on the square. I am going to have lots of turquoise, various types of opals, rosarita, onyx, sapphires and chalcedony, to name a few. Come support my small business and MANY others this weekend. If you're less of a shopper and more of a partier—no problem. There’s going to be musical performances, food vendors, cultural dance groups and even a selfie station. Also, it’s right on the square, so pop in to your favorite downtown bar and have a beer. You could sit at the Rooftop Bar and watch all the festivities. At 10 a.m. there will be a parade, which you do not want to miss. It's big, beautiful, diverse and lively. Come on out and celebrate with your local Mer-people. Follow my jewelry business on instagram @shannonmakesjewelry or check out my stuff on my website www.shannonmakesjewelry.com. I’ve been bad about uploading new pieces so there will be MUCH more at my booth.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023