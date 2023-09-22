WORDS AND WARES

I own a small business called Shannon Makes Jewelry, in which I make and sell sterling silver jewelry. I use different techniques like fabrication and wax casting—using a torch. All that to say that Saturday I will be selling my stuff at the Mermaid Festival downtown. I am the fourth booth down on LBJ Street on the square. I am going to have lots of turquoise, various types of opals, rosarita, onyx, sapphires and chalcedony, to name a few. Come support my small business and MANY others this weekend. If you're less of a shopper and more of a partier—no problem. There’s going to be musical performances, food vendors, cultural dance groups and even a selfie station. Also, it’s right on the square, so pop in to your favorite downtown bar and have a beer. You could sit at the Rooftop Bar and watch all the festivities. At 10 a.m. there will be a parade, which you do not want to miss. It's big, beautiful, diverse and lively. Come on out and celebrate with your local Mer-people. Follow my jewelry business on instagram @shannonmakesjewelry or check out my stuff on my website www.shannonmakesjewelry.com. I’ve been bad about uploading new pieces so there will be MUCH more at my booth.