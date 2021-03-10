Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for vandalizing suspect at Dripping Springs City Hall

The Hays County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for the individual who broke into the Dripping Springs City Hall and vandalized the facility.

On March 10, an unknown assailant broke a window at city hall, and spray-painted graffiti on the exterior walls.

The above surveillance photo shows the extent of the damage and reveals the person allegedly committing the crime as a young white female according to law enforcement.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding their whereabouts, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Department at 512-393-7896. You can also contact crime stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.