Live Music
FRIDAY
The Davenport
Friday Funktion Friday, July 28 - 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Live music, silent disco, vintage market Every fourth Friday 194 S Guadalupe St.
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub
You request it: All Request Piano can play it. Friday, July 28, 7 p.m. Piano fun, full menu, and specials, music by @allrequestpiano. 202 E San Antonio St.
Savage’s Wimberley
Tina Jackson Band Friday, July 28, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live comedy - Prickly Pear Pro. presents 15+ Fourth Friday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Van Jackson Friday, July 28 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Studio San Martian
Black Light Paint Party Friday, July 28, 8 - 10 p.m. $30 - All supplies included: Canvas, paint, brushes, etc. 18+ event; 21+ BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108
Riley’s Tavern
Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, July 28, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
The Porch
Hellfury, This Is Temporary and Iron Uncle Friday, July 28. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $5; 18+ $10 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
River Guardian Release Our summertime fave is back Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
The Railyard
National Chicken Wing Day Come grab some wings on National Chicken Wing Day Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.
Industry SMTX
Candace Hastings Saturday, July 29, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Middleton Brewing
Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday, July 29, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live music - Raul Gabriel, Shelly Webster and Jamie E. Saturday, July 29, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Roughhouse Brewing
Taylor Alexander Saturday, July 29, 6 to 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Savage’s Wimberley
Angelo and the Blue Dogs Saturday, July 29, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Kenny Normal Saturday, July 29 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Riley’s Tavern
Girl Guitar Saturday, July 29, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Happy Cow
Doug & Niles - Indoor acoustic show Saturday, July 29, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover/Free show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels
The Porch
Dose of Dance Saturday, July 29. 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY
The Taproom Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, July 30 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Thirsty Flea Vintage Market Sunday, July 30, 12 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Robyn & Lunchmeat Hootenanny with Thirsty Flea Free show, vintage market 4041 Farm to Market 32
Industry SMTX
Elisa Pena Sunday, July 30, from 1 - 3 p.m., 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Middleton Brewing
Sasquatch Slim Sunday, July 30, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, July 30, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Savage’s Wimberley
Michael James Trio Sunday, July 30, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd