FRIDAY

The Davenport

Friday Funktion Friday, July 28 - 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Live music, silent disco, vintage market Every fourth Friday 194 S Guadalupe St.

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub

You request it: All Request Piano can play it. Friday, July 28, 7 p.m. Piano fun, full menu, and specials, music by @allrequestpiano. 202 E San Antonio St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Tina Jackson Band Friday, July 28, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live comedy - Prickly Pear Pro. presents 15+ Fourth Friday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Van Jackson Friday, July 28 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Studio San Martian

Black Light Paint Party Friday, July 28, 8 - 10 p.m. $30 - All supplies included: Canvas, paint, brushes, etc. 18+ event; 21+ BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Riley’s Tavern

Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, July 28, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

The Porch

Hellfury, This Is Temporary and Iron Uncle Friday, July 28. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $5; 18+ $10 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

River Guardian Release Our summertime fave is back Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

The Railyard

National Chicken Wing Day Come grab some wings on National Chicken Wing Day Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

Industry SMTX

Candace Hastings Saturday, July 29, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Middleton Brewing

Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday, July 29, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live music - Raul Gabriel, Shelly Webster and Jamie E. Saturday, July 29, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Roughhouse Brewing

Taylor Alexander Saturday, July 29, 6 to 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Savage’s Wimberley

Angelo and the Blue Dogs Saturday, July 29, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Kenny Normal Saturday, July 29 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Girl Guitar Saturday, July 29, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Happy Cow

Doug & Niles - Indoor acoustic show Saturday, July 29, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover/Free show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels

The Porch

Dose of Dance Saturday, July 29. 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

The Taproom Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, July 30 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Thirsty Flea Vintage Market Sunday, July 30, 12 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Robyn & Lunchmeat Hootenanny with Thirsty Flea Free show, vintage market 4041 Farm to Market 32

Industry SMTX

Elisa Pena Sunday, July 30, from 1 - 3 p.m., 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Middleton Brewing

Sasquatch Slim Sunday, July 30, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, July 30, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Sunday, July 30, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd