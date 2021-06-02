Area chambers of commerce, GSMP team up to host Business Booster Series

This spring, the Chambers in Hays County and the Greater San Marcos Partnership teamed up to provide resources to our businesses as they reopen and plan for the future. The Business Booster Series started with Cybersecurity for Businesses hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership, Building Customers for Life hosted by the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, 10 Overlooked Marketing Secrets hosted by Buda Chamber of Commerce, and this month’s webinar is LinkedIn for Business hosted by the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

LinkedIn has become the standard platform for all business professionals. Their mission statement is simple: connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful. On June 8 at 10 a.m., LinkedIn expert Eduardo Rios will walk us through how to be more productive and successful using one of the oldest mainstream social platforms.

LinkedIn is a tool that can help all types of businesses, from small businesses to large corporations and B2B to B2C. This tool isn’t for posting your family vacations or what funny tricks your dog can do. This tool allows you to interact with business professionals, build your client base, and collect referrals. This free webinar will help you get the most out of your LinkedIn marketing strategy.

If you’re looking to provide more value to your business and grow your client base, then join the June 8 Business Boosters Series as the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosts LinkedIn for Business. Please visit the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce homepage if you would like to register for this event. www.sanmarcostexas.com