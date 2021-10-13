Economic development success only happens because of regional support, collaboration

Happy new fiscal year! The Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP), fresh off the heels of the greatest year in our organization’s history, began its new fiscal year on October 1 and is already hitting the ground running.

To start, I am immensely delighted and humbled to announce that GSMP was recognized by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) with the Silver Award in the category of Economic Development Organization of the Year. This recognition is a wonderful accolade for our organization, but more importantly, it’s a testament of the incredible work that our region is collaboratively doing together.

Economic development, as I’ve said before, is a team sport. This award recognition does not happen without the significant efforts of the GSMP team, our GSMP board members, our regional city-level economic development partners, our civic leaders, community organizations, our business community and the many, many volunteers who support economic development efforts in Hays and Caldwell counties. Together, we are all facilitating the creation of new and better paying jobs that are elevating the quality of life in our region.

It is because of our collective work that 14 companies chose to locate or expand in the Texas Innovation Corridor during the last fiscal year, representing nearly 1,500 new jobs and hundreds of millions in capital investment dollars.

The work of economic development and the efforts to elevate quality of life in our region does not happen in a vacuum, and it certainly does not happen by accident. In fact, we can credit much of last fiscal year’s award-winning success to the individuals I just mentioned, who all were critical in ensuring in the successful completion of Vision 2025’s Year 1 goals.

If you are familiar with this column, you likely are familiar with Vision 2025, the region’s consensus-driven, community built economic development strategy. If you are not familiar with Vision 2025, I highly encourage you to read the full details of the strategy on our website at greatersanmarcostx.com/vision2025 and read the columns in the coming weeks which will detail the next set of goals for Year 2 of the five-year strategy.

The Year 2 goals will be announced at GSMP’s annual board meeting on October 20, and as part of our economic development strategy, our community will be working diligently to continue making the Texas Innovation Corridor one of the best places to live and do business.

We are walking into the fiscal year 2022 with unprecedented momentum and opportunity, all thanks to the teamwork and collaboration we find in the Texas Innovation Corridor. Already, our region’s pipeline of prospects interested in locating to our region is growing steadily and we anticipate multiple company announcements over the upcoming weeks.

If you have questions about the ways GSMP works with the community or how Vision 2025 will evolve in FY22, I can be reached by email at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com or via Twitter @JasonGiulietti.