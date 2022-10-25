Photo submitted by First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch open through Oct. 31
Tue, 10/25/2022 - 8:24pm
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
The Pumpkin Patch at the First United Methodist Church is open. Proceeds from the sale will be given to School Fuel and Southside Community Center. Open daily, Sunday- Friday, noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. until Oct. 31.