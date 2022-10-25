Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo submitted by First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch open through Oct. 31

Tue, 10/25/2022 - 8:24pm
SThe Pumpkin Patch at the First United Methodist Church is open. Proceeds from the sale will be given to School Fuel and Southside Community Center. Open daily, Sunday- Friday, noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-ubmitted by First United Methodist Church
Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The Pumpkin Patch at the First United Methodist Church is open.  Proceeds from the sale will be given to School Fuel and Southside Community Center. Open daily, Sunday- Friday, noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. until Oct. 31. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022