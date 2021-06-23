Relationships, authenticity are No. 1 tools of economic development

We’ve said often that economic development is a team sport. When it comes to showing off our region to major decision-makers, that absolutely is the case once again.

The Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) recently hosted five of the best site selectors from around the country during our 2021 Texas Innovation Corridor Familiarization Tour. This tour, which is done annually, shows in-demand consultants why our footprint is a high-quality place to do business. It builds relationships that bring better projects and develops authenticity that becomes a resounding testament for companies looking to expand or relocate to our region.

Those two elements of quality relationships and full authenticity are the most powerful tools an economic developer can have when working with site selectors. After all, site selectors (also known as site consultants) are the most critical influencers for a company’s expansion or relocation efforts.

These consultants advise businesses on where the optimal location is for business operations and provide expertise on factors such as workforce and talent capability, available real estate sites for development and meaningful incentive packages. They also provide insight on what challenges a company could face in a new market and how supportive a community will be for a new employer.

Typically, these consultants coordinate the full decision-making process for companies from across all industry types, which makes their knowledge — particularly their knowledge gained from first-hand experiences — exceptionally valuable in the world of economic development.

That’s why GSMP and our partners went to long lengths to ensure that these site selectors had the best and most authentic experience possible right here in Hays and Caldwell counties. They toured innovative businesses such as Urban Mining Company and Veritacor, explored state-of-the-art research facilities at Texas State University, visited with city managers and regional economic development partners, discussed workforce outlooks with major regional employers, and of course, ate incredible Texas barbecue.

This year’s tour was a hugely successful event thanks to the many, many public and private partners, institutions, companies and individuals from the region who contributed time and effort for the tour. My thanks go out to every single one of those community and business leaders who stepped up to showcase the entire region.

Now, the work of GSMP continues, as we keep building relationships and show what our region can provide an expanding or relocating company in the most authentic way possible. As site consultants continue to be familiarized with the Texas Innovation Corridor, the future looks bright for new projects, bringing with them good jobs and sustained economic prosperity for all our residents.

If you have questions about the role of site selectors or how GSMP develops relationships with them, my door is always open. Reach out to me at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.org or on Twitter @JasonGiulietti.