Texas State hosts University Sales Center Alliance 2021 Fall Conference

Texas State University’s McCoy College of Business Center for Professional Sales hosted more than 60 sales center directors between Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Attendees represented both fully accredited and associate members of the University Sales Center Alliance (USCA). United States universities represented included: Baylor University, Kennesaw State University, Kansas State University, California State University, The University of New Hampshire, and Florida State University, among others.

HAN University from Germany participated virtually and Ryerson University in Canada was represented in person. Both public and private universities are members of USCA. A complete list of members may be found at: www.universitysalescenteralliance.org

The mission of the University Sales Center Alliance is to advance the selling profession through setting and monitoring sales program standards, sharing best practices, enhancing sales curricula, and preparing students for a career in sales.

The USCA vision is to be recognized as the international leader and standard bearer for increasing the prestige and credibility of the sales profession.

Some of the meeting topics discussed at the conference were: Trends in Sales Management; Graduate Sales Education; The Membership and Reaccreditation process; and Managing Student Groups.

The keynote speaker for the conference was Amanda Campbell, Dell Technologies, was the conference’s keynote speaker. Her presentation addressed the inside sales function and technology in professional selling.

Dr. Andrea Dixon, the Director of the Baylor Center for Professional Sales in the Hankamer School of Business, was the outgoing USCA President, and passed the gavel to Dr. Scott Inks, Co-Director of the Center for Professional Sales at Kennesaw State University.

Sponsors for meeting events were Rush Enterprises and Ferguson, Inc., both active partners with the Center for Professional Sales in McCoy College at Texas State University.

Information provided by McCoy College of Business Center for Professional Sales