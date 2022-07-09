National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Hays County beginning Sunday afternoon

It’s already hot but the National Weather Service expects it to get even hotter Sunday.

Hays County was already under a heat advisory through Sunday at 8 p.m. But the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio office has issued an excessive heat warning set to go into effect Sunday at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday with temperatures rising to 105-108 degrees, NWS said, adding that heat index values up to 112 degrees are expected.

The excessive heat warning will go into effect for Hays, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina, Travis and Williamson counties.

NWS advises anyone who works outside or plans to spend time outside to take extra precautions.

“When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” NWS said. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

