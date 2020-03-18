Shopping Standstill: San Marcos Premium Outlets closes until March 29

Simon Properties, owner of San Marcos Premium Outlet, and other shopping venues in the area, will temporarily close its doors amid concerns over COVID-19.

The closure began Wednesday at 7 p.m. and lasts until March 29, according to Simon Properties.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon Properties, in a news release.

Simon Properties, based in Indianapolis, Iowa and the largest owner of shopping malls in the country, said its decision to close its malls and retail properties came after discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of the virus.

Today’s stock market took another tumble closing at 19,898.92. Simon stocks opened trading at $44.93 and fell -13.93 (-23.67%)

Simon Properties owns and operates Lakeline Mall, Round Rock Premium Outlet, the Domain I and II and Lakeline Mall.

Meanwhile, Tanger Outlets has not made a decision to close its stores, however, it has made temporary reduced hours.

Tanger Outlet is operating from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Individual store hours may vary.