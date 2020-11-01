SMPD says further investigation needed into Biden campaign bus incident

The San Marcos Police Department will need to conduct further investigation into an incident involving a Biden bus, an SUV and a black truck following the campaign vehicle.

A San Marcos spokesperson said SMPD received a call from the Biden-Harris bus as they were traveling north on Interstate 35 on Friday. The caller on the bus requested a police escort through San Marcos and officers responded but were unable to catch up to the bus before it exited SMPD jurisdiction, the spokesperson said.

The Biden bus was scheduled to make a campaign stop in San Marcos but the event was canceled. As the bus traveled through the city, it was surrounded by trucks waving Trump flags.

In viral videos shared on Twitter, a white SUV that was following the bus and a black truck collided near Exit 210.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America. Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

SMPD said it is unable to determine who was at fault and additional investigation is needed.

“As the travel continued on (I-35), a Biden Harris staffer called Kyle PD to report a vehicle incident on (I-35) at or near Exit 213 which is in their jurisdiction. Following research of the incident and viewing online video, it appears the crash occurred in SMPD jurisdiction and not where the caller reported,” SMPD said in a statement. “Also, the at-fault vehicle is uncertain from video available. Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation will be required to fully ascertain who was at fault.”

According to the Texas Tribune, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into Friday’s incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.