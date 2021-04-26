Census Bureau to lead county data workshop

A U.S. Census Bureau representative will lead a workshop in the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The one and a half hour workshop will cover how to effectively utilize census data for local statistics in support of critical planning topics.

William Horton of the U.S. Census Bureau will demonstrate the various methods of accessing and utilizing census data and answer questions from the court and the public. In-person attendees are encouraged to RSVP and welcomed to bring laptops to follow along. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including masks and social distancing.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra will also potentially extend the Local Disaster Declaration as originally proclaimed on March 15, 2020. It has been extended four times now, expiring on April 27.

If approved, the disaster declaration would be in place for 77 more days, until July 13, 2021.

In other business, the sheriff's office is requesting authorization to use salary savings to fund a position for the Mental Health Crisis outreach from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

This position was previously funded through a grant award through the Office of Governor (OOG) Criminal Justice Division; the grant extension was not approved by the OOG, however another grant application might fund the position starting Oct. 1, 2021 if approved.

The commissioners will vote on the conversion of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Liaison from a grant-funded position to the Sheriff’s Office operating budget to maintain continuity with the program and its services.

The commissioners will vote on creating a Combined Emergency Communication Center (CECC) Director position, to manage the day-to-day operations of the Hays Combined Emergency Communications Center. The CECC Director would be a shared employee that reports directly to the CECC Executive Board.

There will also be a public hearing about the commissioners submitting a resolution of no objection for a residential project’s tax credit application to be submitted to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The proposed affordable housing development project would be located South of the intersection at Center Point Road and Center Point Court within the City of San Marcos extraterritorial jurisdiction in Hays County.

The commissioners will also vote on the acceptance of a donation of 96 units of Narcan Naloxone HCSI Spray from Adapt Pharma, valued at $7,200. The items will be distributed to patrol for the treatment of an opioid emergency or overdose.

There will also be a vote to authorize an amendment to an interlocal agreement between Hays County and Texas State University related to the Blanco “No Discharge” Study, extending the time for completion to June 30, 2021.

The commissioners will discuss authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the Hays County Veteran’s Treatment Court and Dr. Korey L. Watkins related to psychological evaluations and treatment programs for veterans.

The commissioners will later vote on approving the amended and restated Charter for the Hays County Parks & Open Space Advisory Committee (POSAC).