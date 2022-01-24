San Marcos police arrest man on aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge following SWAT response

San Marcos police arrested a man on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a SWAT response Saturday.

Raymond Davila, 31, was arrested after police attempted to serve a warrant at an apartment complex at 1617 Post Road, where multiple SWAT units responded.

Raymond Davila

Officials said SMPD officers were called to the 1600 block of Post Road for a report of an aggravated assault on Friday at approximatley 4 p.m. Police determined Davila threatened individuals with a firearm after investigating the incident. Davila fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

SMPD obtained a warrant for his arrest on Saturday after Davila returned to the residence. Officials said officers went to serve the warrant and SWAT was activated. Davila was arrested without incident shortly after police arrived on scene.

Davila was booked into the Hays County Jail where he faces the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence and bond has been set at $25,000. He remains in the county jail at the time of publication.

