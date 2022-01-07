San Marcos teen among 13 arrested for alleged involvement in fentanyl distribution

A San Marcos teen was among 13 recently arrested for their alleged involvement in fentanyl distribution.

Daemon Lye Garcia, 19, of San Marcos, was arrested on a charge of distributing fentanyl in the Austin area, according to court documents released by the FBI. Marcos Garcia, 18, of Somerton, Ariz; Oliver Garcia, 20, of Lockhart; Christopher Brook, 23, of Austin; Jaime Cabrales, 23, of Austin; Matthew Juan, 19, of Austin; Adi Martinez Marquez, 19, of Austin; Andrew Ruben Ramirez, 23, of Austin; Ezequiel Azmitia-Jimenez, 19, of Lockhart; Michael Bauman, 18, of Austin; Ernest Ochoa, 18, of Austin; and Josue Nolasco-Campuzano, 20, of Live Oak were among those also arrested on charges of distributing fentanyl, court documents stated

“This operation demonstrates this office’s commitment to the disruption and prosecution of criminal organizations destroying communities through the distribution of deadly counterfeit prescriptions laced with fentanyl,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in a news release. “We will continue with our law enforcement partners to confront this escalating problem.”

Daemon Garcia, Bauman, Ochoa and Nolasco are charged by federal criminal complaint of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, the FBI stated. Each defendant faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Marcos Garcia, Oliver Garcia, Brook, Cabrales, Juan, Marquez, Ramirez and Azmitia are charged by federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, the FBI release stated. Additionally, each defendant faces up to life in prison if convicted.

“[Tuesday’s] coordinated law enforcement operation dismantled an enterprise responsible for the distribution of counterfeit pills; these fake pills laced with fentanyl were clandestinely manufactured to mimic the prescription pharmaceutical Oxycodone,” said Daniel C. Comeaux, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge, Houston Division. “Counterfeit pills have become a real and viable threat to the American people. We caution every person to never consume pharmaceuticals unless under licensed medical care and sourced from a licensed pharmacy. The DEA will continue to relentlessly pursue any individual or organization that threatens our communities with these fake deadly pills.”

The DEA, FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Austin, Cedar Park, San Angelo and San Marcos police departments are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Marshall is prosecuting the case, the FBI release stated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. during a 12-month period ending in April 2021 — an increase of 28.5% from 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before. Additional CDC information stated that overdose deaths from synthetic opioids — primarily fentanyl and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine — also increased in the 12-month period ending in April 2021.