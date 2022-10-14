SMCISD board of trustees to discuss defending ‘district students from UIL disqualifications’

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees is set to discuss defending district students from University Interscholastic League disqualification.

SMCISD’s board will discuss, consider and take possible action to approve a resolution authorizing legal counsel to take any appropriate action to defend district students from UIL disqualification during Monday’s regular board meeting.

The board’s potential action comes after 12 student-athletes at San Marcos High School were ruled ineligible for 3-years after they appealed their varsity eligibility status to the UIL State Executive Committee. UIL oversees high school athletics in the state.

The students were originally ruled ineligible for allegedly transferring to San Marcos High School for athletic reasons by the District 27-6A District Executive Committee. The DEC also handed San Marcos a two-year playoff ban, which SMCISD and SMHS officials appealed to the UIL SEC on Oct. 3.

San Marcos’ football program regained playoff eligibility following the meeting, however, athletic director and head coach John Walsh and SMCISD employee Earl Anderson were both given three years of probation and were also issued public reprimands.

During the Oct. 3 meeting, the UIL SEC said it reserved the right to revisit possible postseason sanctions following the eligibility hearings. The UIL SEC will reconvene at a future meeting to discuss San Marcos’ postseason eligibility.

The SMCISD trustees will meet in open session to take action, if necessary, on legal counsel taking action to defend district students from UIL disqualification. Such action, however, would need authorization and consent from a student's parent or legal guardian.

In other business, the board will issue a proclamation in recognition of SMCISD’s participation in Manufacturing Month during Monday’s meeting.

The trustees will also discuss and take possible action on a team of 8 Training. The board will also consider taking action on renovation of Miller Middle School facilities.

Approval of 2022-23 T-Tess Appraisers is also on the board’s docket. In a separate closed session the trustees will discuss the superintendent's evaluation instrument and related matters. The board will convene in open session to take any possible action.

Monday’s meeting takes place at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting can also be viewed online at https://www.smcisd.net/Page/320.