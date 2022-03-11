Suspect in Dripping Springs gas station robbery arrested

A suspect in a Dripping Springs gas station robbery was recently arrested.

Benjamin Brusen, 22, of Round Rock, was identified as the suspect in the alleged robbery that took place Sunday at a Circle K Gas Station at 104 U.S. 290 in Dripping Springs, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said. Brusen was located and arrested in Kerr County on Thursday.

HCSO stated that Brusen arrived at the gas station on Sunday at approximately 10:49 a.m. and demanded money from a clerk. Officials stated that the suspect fled the scene in a white 2014-2020, four-door Volkswagen Jetta.

HCSO asks anyone with any information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., to contact it at 512-393-7896, Detective Lisa McNiel at 512-268-0349 or lisa.mcniel@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff app.