TxDOT to close I-35 intersection at SH 123, Guadalupe Street

The Interstate 35 intersection at State Highway 123 and Guadalupe Street will close Friday night as crews set beams along the I-35 bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it will shut down the intersection at 9 p.m. on Friday with traffic anticipated to reopen by 9 p.m. on Saturday, weather permitting.

TxDOT said traffic using the northbound and southbound I-35 frontage road will not be impacted.

Eastbound traffic, however, will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at Wonder World Drive to access SH 123. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound frontage road and U-turn at State Highway 80/Hopkins Street to access Guadalupe Street.

TxDOT said road signs have been put in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closure. TxDOT asks drivers to be patient during the closure and remain aware while traveling through the work zone.

