Under 20% of registered voters turnout for primary elections

Under 20% of Hays County registered voters cast their ballot in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

According to the Hays County Elections office, 28,696 of 158,155 voted in the primaries with 13,080 voting in the Democratic primary and 15,616 casting their ballot in the Republican primary. A total of 28,696 voters voted in the March primaries, approximately 18% of registered voters.

In a contested race for Hays County Judge, Democratic incumbent Ruben Becerra staved off a challenge from Brandon Burleson by claiming 8,427 votes (68.12%) to his opponent’s 3,943 votes (31.88%).

“The only reason we are successful is because we have the support of the community,” Becerra said during a watch party on Tuesday. “We are grateful to you. As the incumbent, I have the privilege of pointing to my track record. People are gonna say, ‘Oh, you don’t make a good burger. Oh, you don’t make a good cinnamon roll.’ But I get to point to this now. I get to say now, ‘look at my track record.’ Nevermind, my personal attacks, let’s talk policy. So, now it’s on to November.”

Republican candidate for county judge, Mark Jones, ran unopposed, receiving 13,086 votes.

Becerra and Jones will face each other in the November election.

In a contested race for House District 45, Democratic incumbent Erin Zwiener received 80% of the vote against two challengers — Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz and Jessica “Sirena” Mejia.

Zwiener received 8,125 votes, while Villescaz recorded 1,220 votes and 721 votes went to Mejia.

“I want to give a deep, heartfelt, thank you to every Texan that voted today and to the people of Hays County who put their trust in me once again,” Zwiener said. “We did not take a single vote for granted during the primary, and we will work just as hard to get ready for November. There is so much at stake as the Governor and other state leaders restrict personal rights and place greater burdens on our local governments.”

In the Republican primary, Michelle M. Lopez ran unopposed for HD 45.

Zwiener and Lopez will meet in the November election.

In the Republican race for Hays County Commissioner Precinct 4, incumbent Walt Smith held off challenger Joe Bateman. Smith received 3,202 votes (56.18%), while Bateman tallied 2,498 votes (43.82%)

“Thank you is not enough,” Smith said in a statement. “Not sure how to put into words my appreciation for your faith in me continuing to serve Hays County. I’m humbled by the support and love shown by our community. Onward to November.”

Smith will run unopposed in November.

Both Republican and Democratic party chair races saw tight finishes.

For the Hays County Democratic Party Chair, Briana “Bri” Castillo received 5,988 votes (52.05%), while incumbent Mark Trahan recorded 4,116 votes (35.78%) and Rodrige Amaya tallied 1,400 (12.17%).

Bob Parks won the race for Hays County Republican Party Chair with 7,388 votes (56.76%) to Laura Nunn’s 5,628 (43.24%).

Other races:

Democratic Primary

FEDERAL

U.S. REP, DISTRICT 21

Coy Gee Branscum II — 983 (14.36%)

Ricardo Villarreal — 1,596 (23.22%)

Scott William Sturm — 377 (5.49%)

Claudia Andreana Zapata — 3,128 (45.52%)

Cherif Gacis — 206 (3%)

David Anderson Jr. — 582 (8.47%)

U.S. REP., DISTRICT 35

Greg Casar — 3,321 (59.62%)

Rebecca Viagran — 850(15.26%)

Eddie Rodriguez — 1,056 (18.96%)

Carla-Joy Sisco — 343(6.16%)

STATE

GOVERNOR

Beto O’Rourke — 12,141 (93.59%)

Joy Diaz — 449 (3.46%)

Michael Cooper — 184 (1.42%)

Rich Wakeland — 109 (0.84%)

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez — 89 (0.69%)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Michelle Beckley — 4,011(32.22)

Mike Collier — 5,624 (46.7%)

Carla Brailey — 2,814 (22.61%)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Mike Fields — 1,844 (14.85%)

Rochelle Mercedes Garza — 5,764 (46.42%)

Lee Merritt — 1,308 (10.53%)

S. “T-Bone” Raynor — 554 (4.46%)

Joe Jaworski — 2,947 (23.73%)

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Janet T. Dudding — 6,900 (57.82%)

Tim Mahoney — 1,921 (16.1%)

Angel Luis Vega — 3,113 (26.09%)

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

Jinny Suh — 3,914 (32.56%)

Michael Lange — 1,458 (12.13%)

Jay Kleberg — 3,735 (31.07%)

Sandragrace Martinez — 2,915 (24.25%)

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Ed Ireson — 2,031 (16.73%)

Susan Hays —10,108 (83.27%)

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Luke Warford — 11,742 (100%)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

Erin A. Nowell — 11,781 (100%)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

Amanda Reichek — 9,321 (100%)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

Julia Maldonado — 9,352 (100%)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5

Dana Huffman — 11,758 (100%)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 6

Robert Johnson — 11,639 (100%)

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5

Rebecca Bell-Metereau — 8,844 (72.27%)

Juan Juárez — 2,742 (21.41%)

Kevin Guico — 651 (5.32%)

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 21

Judith Zaffirini — 7,204 (100%)

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 25

Robert Walsh — 4,668 (100%)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 73

Justin Calhoun — 2,439 (100%)

JUSTICE, 3RD COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 4

Beth Payán — 5,040 (43.46%)

Paula Knippa — 2,902 (25.03%)

Rosa Lopez Theofanis — 3,654 (31.51%)

COUNTY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 428TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Joe Pool — 11,530 (100%)

CRIMINAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, HAYS COUNTY ATTORNEY, HAYS COUNTY

Kelly Higgins — 11,660 (100%)

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT-AT-LAW #1

Jimmy Alan Hall — 11,512 (100%)

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT-AT-LAW #2

Paul Hill — 11,485 (100%)

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT-AT-LAW #3, UNEXPIRED TERM

Elaine S. Brown — 11,594 (100%)

DISTRICT CLERK

Avery Anderson — 11,525 (100%)

COUNTY CLERK

Edna R. Peterson — 3,126 (26.03%)

Elaine Cárdenas — 8,884 (73.97%)

COUNTY TREASURER

Daphne Sanchez Tenorio — 11,612 (100%)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2

Richard “Pepe” Cronshey — 584 (21.94%)

Linda Aguilar Hawkins — 984 (36.96%)

Michelle Gutierrez Cohen — 1,094 (41.1%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 1, PLACE 2

Maggie Hernandez Moreno — 3,619 (100%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2

Beth Smith — 1,656 (64.71%)

Amaya Cuellar — 903 (35.29%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 5

Sandra Bryant — 2,263 (100%)

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

FEDERAL

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 21

Michael Alexander French — 807 (7.06%)

Chip Roy — 8.876 (77.7%)

Dana Zavorka — 798 (6.99%)

Robert Lowry — 942 (8.25%)

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 35

Michael Rodriguez — 767(24.73%)

Jenai Aragona — 132 (4.26%)

Marilyn Jackson — 333 (10.74%)

Dan Sawatzki — 301 (9.71%)

Jennifer Sundt — 321 (10.35%)

Dan McQueen — 499 (16.09%)

Sam Montoya — 432 (13.93%)

Bill Condict — 197 (6.35%)

Asa George Kent Palagi — 50 (1.61%)

Alejandro Ledezma — 69 (2.23%)

STATE

GOVERNOR

Allen B. West — 2,500 (16.16%)

Greg Abbott — 10,169 (65.71%)

Kandy Kaye Horn — 246 (1.59%)

Don Huffines — 1,478 (9.55%)

Paul Belew — 121 (0.78%)

Danny Harrison — 70 (0.45%)

Rick Perry — 405 (2.62%)

Chad Prather — 486 (3.14%)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Zach Vance — 1,024 (6.82%)

Dan Patrick — 11,272 (75.06%)

Aaron Sorrells — 689 (4.59%)

Trayce Bradford — 811 (5.4%)

Daniel Miller — 851 (5.67%)

Todd M. Bullis — 370 (2.46%)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Eva Guzman — 3,637 (23.68%)

Ken Paxton — 6,316 (41.12%)

Louie Gohmert — 2,220 (14.65%)

George P. Bush — 3,186 (20.74%)

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Mark V. Goloby — 2,782 (20.01%)

Glenn Hegar — 11,124 (79.99%)

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

Tim Westley — 2,693 (20.44%)

Dawn Buckingham — 5,483 (41.61%)

Jon Spiers — 1,708 (12.96%)

Ben Armenta — 342 (2.6%)

Victor Avila — 1,007 (7.64%)

Rufus Lopez — 399 (3.01%)

Weston Martinez — 615 (4.67%)

Don W. Minton — 929 (7.05%)

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Sid Miller — 7,840 (57.08%)

James White — 4,309 (31.37%)

Carey A. Counsil — 1,586 (11.53%)

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Sarah Stogner — 3,000 (22.83%)

Marvin “Sarge” Summers — 2,035 (15.48%)

Wayne Christian — 5,179 (39.41%)

Tom Slocum Jr — 1,723 (13.11%)

Dawayne Tipton — 1,206 (9.18%)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

Debra Lehrmann — 13,059 (100%)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

Rebeca Huddle — 12,985 (100%)

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

Evan Young — 7,448 (57.98%)

David J. Schenck — 5,397 (42.02%)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 2

Mary Lou Keel — 12,870 (100%)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5

Clint Morgan — 5,010 (39.69%)

Scott Walker — 7,612 (60.31%)

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 6

Jesse F. McClure, III — 12,585 (100%)

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 5

Robert Morrow — 6,022 (47.95%)

Mark Loewe — 6,537 (52.05%)

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 21

Julie Dahlberg — 5,026 (100%)

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 25

Channon Cain — 2,231 (25.41%)

Donna Campbell — 6,549 (74.59%)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 73

George Green — 550 (9.79%)

Carrie Isaac — 2,950 (52.5%)

Barron Casteel — 2,119 (37.71%)

JUSTICE, 3RD COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 4

Lesli R. Fitzpatrick — 12,681 (100%)

COUNTY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 207TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Mark E. Cusack — 5,202 (40.12%)

Tracie Wright-Reneau — 3,230 (24.91%)

Charmaine Wilde — 2,130 (16.43%)

George Carroll — 2,404 (18.54%)

DISTRICT JUDGE, 274TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Gary L. Steel — 12,568 (100%)

DISTRICT JUDGE, 428TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Bill Henry — 12,647 (100%)

CRIMINAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, HAYS COUNTY

David Puryear — 12,751 (100%)

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT-AT-LAW #1

Robert Updegrove — 12,601 (100%)

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT-AT-LAW #2

Chris Johnson — 12,575 (100%)

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT-AT-LAW #3, UNEXPIRED TERM

Dan O’Brien — 12,666 (100%)

DISTRICT CLERK

Beverly Crumley — 12,768 (100%)

COUNTY CLERK

Linda Duran — 12,690 (100%)

COUNTY TREASURER

Britney Bolton Richey — 12,607 (100%)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2

Mike Gonzalez — 1,128 (61.04%)

Andy Hentschke — 720 (38.96%)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 4

Walt Smith — 3,202 (56.18%)

Joe Bateman — 2,498 (43.82%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 3

Andrew Cable — 2,525 (100%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4

John Burns — 3,736 (100%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 5

Karen Marshall — 1,430 (62.47%)

Terry Strawn — 859 (37.53%)

PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION 1

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Yes — 10,947 (90.05%)

No — 1,526 (9.95%)

PROPOSITION 2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Yes — 10,947 (73.8%)

No — 3,987 (26.7%)

PROPOSITION 3

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes — 13,603 (88.85%)

No — 1,707 (11.15%)

PROPOSITION 4

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Yes — 13,697 (89.76%)

No — 1,563 (10.24%)

PROPOSITION 5

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Yes — 11,344 (77.01%)

No — 3,386 (22.99%)

PROPOSITION 6

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Yes — 11,344 (77.01%)

No — 3,386 (22.99%)

PROPOSITION 7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections. Yes or No

Yes — 14,419 (94.08%)

No — 907 (5.92%)

PROPOSITION 8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Yes — 13,759 (90.5%)

No — 1,444 (9.5%)

PROPOSITION 9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes — 13,475 (88.3%)

No — 1,785 (11.7%)

PROPOSITION 10

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Yes — 13,608 (90.51%)

No — 1,427 (9.49%)