Amazon selects Texas State as an education partner

Texas State University announced Friday that it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to bachelor's degrees.

“We understand the value of supporting Amazon’s investment in education and skills training,” said Gene Bourgeois, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas State. “This new opportunity aligns with our educational mission and we are pleased to help drive what’s NEXT for Amazon employees.”

The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

“We’re looking forward to Texas State coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thiemann, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, andcontinuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

The program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements and overall offering education that leads to career success.

For additional information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice.