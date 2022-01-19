CAT-TASTIC DONATION: Leadership San Marcos gives to San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

Leadership San Marcos donated $5,500 to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter on Wednesday to help build a barn cat enclosure.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is quite often packed to capacity. In regards to cats, when all kennels are full, staff is forced to house the overflow animals in much smaller kennels until the permanent kennels open up.

The shelter takes in domestic and feral cats. Feral cats (also known as barn cats) are more difficult to adopt out due to their temperament. Because of this, feral cats often take up space in a kennel where other adoptable cats could be.

A barn cat enclosure will dramatically increase kennel space and provide these cats with an environment they are more used to.

Major donors included Tanda and Mark Crandall, Mensor Cares, Inc., Jane Hughson and Texas State Cord. Board.

Information provided by Leadership San Marcos