City announces leadership changes

The City of San Marcos’ incoming Interim City Manager Stephanie Reyes announced leadership changes within the organization, which will take effect following City Manager Bert Lumbreras’ retirement on Jan. 31.

“In looking at the transition, I considered continuity of operations, leadership development and succession planning. My goal is to ensure our city team is experienced, accessible and responsive to the organization, council and the community,” Reyes said. “I believe these leadership changes will help us lead our growing community to achieve continued success. We are ready to listen, work hard and move forward together.”

Changes include Laurie Moyer, who has served as the Director of Engineering & Capital Improvements will be appointed as Interim Assistant City Manager effective February 1.

Moyer has served San Marcos in a variety of roles since 1988. With her oversight, the City has implemented major engineering and capital improvement projects to increase safety and viability of services and amenities.

Moyer has also led the annual development of the 10-Year Capital Improvements Plan, prioritizing infrastructure and facility needs as the City continues to grow. Moyer will oversee Destination Services, Grants, Information Technology/GIS, Parks and Recreation and Public Works.

Moyer’s replacement as Interim Director of Engineering & Capital Improvements is Shaun Condor, who currently serves as the Assistant Director of Capital Improvements. Condor was hired in 2012 as a Project Engineer and was promoted to Assistant Director in November 2020. Condor has constructed over 20 projects since joining the City ranging in values from $50,000 to $7 million.

His most notable projects include the North LBJ Drive Reconstruction project, Sessom Drive Bike & Pedestrian Improvements and the Hopkins Bike & Pedestrian Improvements from CM Allen to Thorpe Lane.

Condor is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) and Project Management Professional (PMP). Prior to joining the City of San Marcos, he worked with the Dallas Water Utilities and the San Antonio Water Systems where he designed and managed capital improvement projects.

Anna Miranda, who was the Assistant Director of Finance, is now serving as the Interim Finance Director effective Jan. 19. Miranda will replace former Finance Director Marie Kalka, who resigned effective Jan. 18.

According to the city, “Miranda is a highly qualified municipal finance professional with more than 20 years of experience.”

Miranda is a Certified Government Finance Officer (CGFO) and a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Prior to joining the City of San Marcos, she was Finance Director in Cibolo for the last 10 years and has been an active member of the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas (GFOAT).