Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Kyle residents watch as emergency crews respond to a large structure fire on Thursday. Photo submitted by Rowe Ray

DEVELOPING: Kyle emergency crews respond to large structure fire

Thu, 01/27/2022 - 9:03am
@sanmarcosrecord
Thursday, January 27, 2022

Kyle Emergency Crews responded to a large structure fire at a downtown bar and grill early Thursday morning. 

A fire broke out overnight at Papa Jack’s on Center Street in Kyle. The City of Kyle said the fire is still active at this time. No injuries have been reported. 

The city said Kyle City Hall will not be open Thursday due to the emergency response underway. 

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022