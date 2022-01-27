Kyle residents watch as emergency crews respond to a large structure fire on Thursday. Photo submitted by Rowe Ray
DEVELOPING: Kyle emergency crews respond to large structure fire
Kyle Emergency Crews responded to a large structure fire at a downtown bar and grill early Thursday morning.
A fire broke out overnight at Papa Jack’s on Center Street in Kyle. The City of Kyle said the fire is still active at this time. No injuries have been reported.
The city said Kyle City Hall will not be open Thursday due to the emergency response underway.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Kyle Emergency Crews are responding to a large structural fire at Papa Jack's on Center Street. The fire is still active at this time. If you are not in the area, stay clear so that emergency units can work unimpeded. #KyleTX pic.twitter.com/9D9swdsWVp
— City of Kyle (@CityofKyleTX) January 27, 2022