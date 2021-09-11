Hays County records 195 recoveries from COVID-19, 78 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 195 additional recoveries, 78 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday.

Hays County considers 1,860 cases active — 117 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 26,669 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,971 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,963 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 10, 2021.

Sixty county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 52 who are unvaccinated and eight who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 52 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 21 are non-ICU patients, 16 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and 15 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, six of the county residents hospitalized who are vaccinated are non-ICU patients and two are in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,215 total hospitalizations as of Friday.

There have been 24,476 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 195 recoveries tallied Friday.

Hays County has recorded 333 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 235,425 negative tests and there have been 262,094 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Friday’s report was 6.68%. Following its weekly audit, the county removed 29 cases due to out of county or duplicate records.

San Marcos recorded 16 new cases Friday. The city currently has 597 active cases — 71 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 9,152 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,616 total cases, including 544 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,804 total cases and currently has 353 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,299 total cases and has 77 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,294 total cases, including 177 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 743 total cases and has 41 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 390 total cases with 46 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 124 total cases, including six active cases. Mountain City has amassed 72 total cases with three currently considered active. Maxwell has had 59 total cases, including three active cases. Uhland has had 49 total cases and has six active cases. Manchaca has recorded 37 total cases with seven currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,045 total cases tallied as of Friday. There are currently 333 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,367 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 449 cases considered active; 4,197 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 285 with active cases; 3,615 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 245 cases considered active; 2,518 are between 50-59 years old, including 120 active cases; 2,113 are 9 years old or younger with 300 cases considered active; and 1,621 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 79 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-sixty-six Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 31 active cases; and 427 are 80 and older with 18 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 13,882 females and 12,787 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 970 active cases among females in the county and there are 890 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.3% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14.1% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 19,050 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have now been 3,176,127 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 58,332 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 13,422 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 15.61%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,243 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,156 among students and 87 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 353 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 77 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday — 72 among 8,000 SMCISD students and five among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 117,620 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 60.01%% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 139,737 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 71.29 of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.