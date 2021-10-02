Hays County reports 80 recoveries from COVID-19, 49 new cases Friday

For the fifth straight day, Hays County saw recoveries from COVID-19 continue to outpace new cases.

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 80 additional recoveries from the coronavirus, 49 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday.

The county considers 1,068 cases active — 31 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 28,600 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 1,996 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,168 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 1, 2021.

Thirty-six county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 29 who are unvaccinated and seven who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 29 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 17 are in the ICU and on a ventilator, 10 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator and two are non-ICU patients. Additionally, five of the seven residents who are hospitalized and fully vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, while one in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. There have been 1,293 total hospitalizations as of Friday.

The local health department has tallied 27,165 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 80 recoveries reported Friday.

Hays County has recorded 367 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 256,236 negative tests and there have been 284,836 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Friday’s report was approximately 5.9%. Following its weekly audit, the county removed 13 cases from its total case count, including four considered hospitalizations, for out of county or duplicate records on Friday.

San Marcos currently has 286 active cases — 18 less than Thursday — and there have been 9,676 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,260 total cases, including 358 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,128 total cases and currently has 163 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,371 total cases and has 39 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,501 total cases, including 122 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 802 total cases and has 37 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 442 total cases with 27 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 136 total cases, including 10 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases. Maxwell has had 71 total cases, including 12 active cases. Uhland has had 55 total cases and has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 53 total cases with nine currently considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases, including one active case. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,329 total cases tallied as of Friday. There are currently 132 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,826 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 264 cases considered active; 4,475 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 151 with active cases; 3,875 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 152 cases considered active; 2,684 are between 50-59 years old, including 92 active cases; 2,411 are 9 years old or younger with 173 cases considered active; and 1,723 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 59 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-twenty-nine Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 36 active cases; and 448 are 80 and older with nine cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,885 females and 13,715 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 554 active cases among females in the county and there are 514 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.8% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 8,035 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have now been 3,386,176 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 64,034 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 8,663 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 11.39%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,620 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,504 among students and 116 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 104 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 22 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday — 18 among 8,000 SMCISD students and four among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 123,201 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 62.86% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 143,473 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.2% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 5,041 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.